Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $548.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

