Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Up 5%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 496,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 202,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

