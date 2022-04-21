Bridge Mutual (BMI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,247.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $4.11 million and $83,247.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.84 or 0.07368302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.20 or 1.00012942 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

