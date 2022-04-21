Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,040 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.