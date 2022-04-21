Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 390 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

