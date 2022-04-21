Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

SNDL stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

