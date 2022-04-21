Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

