Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

