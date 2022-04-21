Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after buying an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after buying an additional 175,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,249,000 after buying an additional 1,878,472 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31.

