Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $108.26 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

