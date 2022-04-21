Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 107,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 614.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 103.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 161,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $11.07.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.