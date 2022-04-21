Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

