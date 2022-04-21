Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.94. 25,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,146,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

