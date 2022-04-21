Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.