Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in CURO Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CURO Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $513.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.67. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.