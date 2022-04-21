Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

DaVita stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 328,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $137,335,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

