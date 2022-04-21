Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.99 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $48.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $51.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $59.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $437.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.40 and a 200 day moving average of $371.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

