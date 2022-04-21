Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $333.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.70 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $345.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.48. 10,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,134. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

