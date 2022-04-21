Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to post ($2.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.52). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,519. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,671. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,772,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

