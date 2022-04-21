Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 277,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

