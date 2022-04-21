Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $79.79. 456,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,418. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

