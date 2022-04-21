Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of WNS by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

