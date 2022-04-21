Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $222.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.70. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

