Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 2,020,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,558. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

