Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to report sales of $84.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.85 billion and the highest is $97.88 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $59.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $335.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $367.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $376.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $89.07. 427,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,665,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

