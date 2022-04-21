Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post sales of $15.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $15.60 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

AJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,008. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 56.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

