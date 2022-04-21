Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Information Services Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,340. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
