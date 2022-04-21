Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,340. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

