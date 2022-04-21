Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.55. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

