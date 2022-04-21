Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. 8,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

