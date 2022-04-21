Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.22.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $15,362,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

