Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Summit Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

SUM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,269. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

