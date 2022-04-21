Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.30

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ANCUF stock remained flat at $$40.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

