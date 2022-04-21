Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) PT at GBX 1,628.75

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,628.75 ($21.19).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON:BYG traded up GBX 19.92 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,517.92 ($19.75). 312,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,457.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,516.31. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,171 ($15.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

