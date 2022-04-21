Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target at $46.91

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.56 on Monday. FOX has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FOX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FOX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

