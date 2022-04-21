Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $48.13

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.