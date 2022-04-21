Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $48.13

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

