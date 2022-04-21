Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NXGN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 3,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.11, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

