Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target at $31.83

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.