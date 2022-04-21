Brokerages Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Target Price at €36.71

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.07 ($38.79).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €22.84 ($24.56) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.95.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

