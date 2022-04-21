Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.