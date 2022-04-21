Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 610.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

