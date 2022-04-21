Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIP opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

