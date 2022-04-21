Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.77

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 100.77 and last traded at 99.81, with a volume of 56896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 99.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 91.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

