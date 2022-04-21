BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

