BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

