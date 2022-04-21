BTIG Research Trims Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Target Price to $10.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VAPO opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

