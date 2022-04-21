Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.15. 717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.70 to C$10.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.07.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.