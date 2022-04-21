Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 25,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

