Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 3% Higher

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.62. 3,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,578,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.