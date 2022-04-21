Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 8.2%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 20,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,987,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.