Burency Price Up 15.6% This Week (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Burency has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $121,635.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Burency

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

